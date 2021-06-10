Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of RTX opened at $88.85 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of -49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

