RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $154 million-158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.43 million.

NASDAQ ROLL traded down $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $198.59. 272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,613. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.02. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

