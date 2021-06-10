Redd (RDD) Market Cap Reaches $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,330.29 or 1.00277098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00035641 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00068784 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001010 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009045 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

