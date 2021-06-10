Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) was down 6.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $58.72 and last traded at $58.72. Approximately 5,957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,708,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.53.

Specifically, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,246 shares of company stock valued at $13,232,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,476.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $697,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Redfin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

