Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) COO James D. Thompson Sells 15,000 Shares

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.50.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after buying an additional 1,558,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Regency Centers by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,584,000 after purchasing an additional 297,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,044,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,906,000 after purchasing an additional 350,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. BTIG Research raised their price target on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

