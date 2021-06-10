REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce $27.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.57 million to $39.10 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $16.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $118.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $158.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $164.36 million, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $260.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,560. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.22. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.01.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.