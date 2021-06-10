Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Buys 1,667 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.25. 5,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

