Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Has $201,000 Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III trimmed its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,423 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Spire were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Spire by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 86,671 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Spire by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spire by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Spire by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.23. 2,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.89.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

