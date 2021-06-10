Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RPTX. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $34.85 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,117 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $755,463.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,456. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

