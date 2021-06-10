Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HORIBA, Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for HORIBA in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HORIBA’s FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

HRIBF stock opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. HORIBA has a 52 week low of $64.05 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

