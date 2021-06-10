Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Harbour Energy plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harbour Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HBRIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

HBRIY opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

