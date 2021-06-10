Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Novavax, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Novavax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.65). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.15 EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $209.64 on Thursday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $1,134,403.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,969 shares of company stock valued at $15,653,486. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Novavax by 17,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

