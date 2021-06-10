Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Suncor Energy (SU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Suncor Energy (TSE: SU):
- 6/9/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00.
- 6/8/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$29.00 to C$31.00.
- 5/28/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/27/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/27/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/27/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/26/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/25/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$33.00.
- 5/11/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$33.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$33.00.
- 4/12/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$28.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
TSE:SU opened at C$30.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.68 billion and a PE ratio of 1,684.44.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.6008485 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.