Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Suncor Energy (SU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Suncor Energy (TSE: SU):

6/9/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

6/8/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$29.00 to C$31.00.

5/28/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$33.00.

5/11/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$33.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

4/12/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$28.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:SU opened at C$30.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.68 billion and a PE ratio of 1,684.44.

Get Suncor Energy Inc alerts:

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.6008485 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,666.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.