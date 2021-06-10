Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tourmaline Oil (TOU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tourmaline Oil (TSE: TOU):

6/9/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$33.75 to C$37.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

5/25/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$34.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

5/7/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$32.50 to C$34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tourmaline Oil was given a new C$30.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

4/29/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

4/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$38.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:TOU opened at C$30.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.16.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.6795386 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,938.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,811,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,832,592.79. Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

