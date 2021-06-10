Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for National Grid (NG)

National Grid (LON: NG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/7/2021 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price target on the stock.
- 6/1/2021 – National Grid was given a new GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2021 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on the stock.
- 5/26/2021 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price target on the stock.
- 5/21/2021 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on the stock.
- 5/21/2021 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – National Grid was given a new GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 930 ($12.15).
- 4/30/2021 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – National Grid was given a new GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NG opened at GBX 913 ($11.93) on Thursday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £32.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 915.74.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 32.16 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.83%.
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.