Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for National Grid (NG)

National Grid (LON: NG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/7/2021 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – National Grid was given a new GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – National Grid was given a new GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 930 ($12.15).

4/30/2021 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – National Grid was given a new GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NG opened at GBX 913 ($11.93) on Thursday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £32.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 915.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 32.16 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.83%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

