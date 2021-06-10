Reviewing Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and Petco Health and Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -2.72% -3.70% -1.81% Petco Health and Wellness N/A N/A N/A

5.7% of Yunji shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Yunji and Petco Health and Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00 Petco Health and Wellness 0 4 7 0 2.64

Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus target price of $29.30, indicating a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than Yunji.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yunji and Petco Health and Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $847.55 million 0.48 -$22.43 million ($0.03) -64.17 Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 1.15 -$26.48 million $0.23 108.96

Yunji has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petco Health and Wellness. Yunji is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petco Health and Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats Yunji on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

