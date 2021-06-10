RH (NYSE:RH) Issues Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

RH traded up $89.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $700.45. 80,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $639.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.28. RH has a fifty-two week low of $226.82 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.53.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

