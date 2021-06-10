RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

RH (NYSE:RH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $634.00 to $770.00. The stock had previously closed at $611.33, but opened at $666.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. RH shares last traded at $693.76, with a volume of 21,943 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $637.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.75. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

