Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BOK Financial were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BOK Financial by 7,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.78. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

