Rhumbline Advisers Sells 15,856 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,856 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.28. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $255,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,473 shares of company stock worth $2,741,870 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

