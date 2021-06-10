Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Overstock.com were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,905. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Overstock.com stock opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSTK. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

