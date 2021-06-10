Richard Bloxam Sells 1,500 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

JLL stock opened at $210.21 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $212.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.66.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

