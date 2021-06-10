Richard Bloxam Sells 1,500 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
JLL stock opened at $210.21 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $212.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.66.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.
JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
