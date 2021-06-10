Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00061821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.38 or 0.00836368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00088422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.96 or 0.08331145 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.