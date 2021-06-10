Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 512 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.52. The stock had a trading volume of 270,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,956,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

