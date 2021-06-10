Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.27 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,417,119. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.