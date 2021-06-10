Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $5.24 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VT traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.05. 46,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,817. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $72.27 and a one year high of $104.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.44.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

