Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,401 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,534,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,169,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,974,000 after acquiring an additional 691,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 182.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,361,000 after acquiring an additional 669,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.21. 18,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,360. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53.

