Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 15,839 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 14.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $172,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,021,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.16. 133,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,342. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.85 and a fifty-two week high of $220.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

