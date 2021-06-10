River Road Asset Management LLC Has $8.85 Million Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,557 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGS stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.89. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $236.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Sidoti downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

