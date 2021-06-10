River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 103,250 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,250 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $19,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after buying an additional 146,462 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,147,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $15,097,000. Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LILA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,095,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,011.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $85,958.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529 over the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

