RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,101. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $147.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.14. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,450.91 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.86 and a twelve month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.