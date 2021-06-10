RMB Capital Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth $100,828,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Graco by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 527,502 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGG opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.50. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,737 shares of company stock worth $7,420,714. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

