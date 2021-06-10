RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Exponent by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 76,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 55.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 41.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.12. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.