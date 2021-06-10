RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 4,613 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $79.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

