RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $423.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.49 and a fifty-two week high of $424.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.