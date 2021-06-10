RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 621 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after buying an additional 67,165 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,901,000. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,627,000 after buying an additional 26,499 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,834,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12,452.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $111.25 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $76.44 and a twelve month high of $114.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32.

