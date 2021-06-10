Robert W. Baird Increases BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $59.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $1,919,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $6,579,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in BorgWarner by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

