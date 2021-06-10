Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Mark Reinstra Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.24.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $206,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

