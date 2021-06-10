Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 11,174 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of -77.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

