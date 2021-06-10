Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,333 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,816 shares of company stock valued at $67,240,348. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.62.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $339.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.10 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

