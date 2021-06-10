Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 7,282 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $103.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $104.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

