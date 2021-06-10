Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

NYSE PH opened at $305.40 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $170.30 and a one year high of $324.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

