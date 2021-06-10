Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,942 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $406.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.96. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

