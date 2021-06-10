Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 4,529 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after acquiring an additional 58,466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,142,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $305.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $170.30 and a 52 week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

