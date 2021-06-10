Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.42.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $204.93 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

