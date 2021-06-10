Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Utz Brands worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 45.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

