Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,331 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $138.22 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

