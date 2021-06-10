Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on RKT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.53.
Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.32.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,353,000 after buying an additional 5,136,256 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,979,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,635,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
