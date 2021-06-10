Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RKT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.53.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.32.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,353,000 after buying an additional 5,136,256 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,979,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,635,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

