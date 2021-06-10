Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RSVA)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,398 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,565% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth $279,000. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.