Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 330 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 342.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

